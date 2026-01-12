Multi-agency operation continues to deliver positive results

A total of 345 suspects were arrested for various criminal offences in Mamelodi East and Silverton on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Van Dyk said the arrests were made during the weekend Operation Shanela.

According to him, this is an ongoing crime-prevention effort by several law-enforcement agencies in Pretoria. The operation continues to yield positive results as 2026 begins.

“Various SAPS units were supported by the Home Affairs and Community Safety departments, the TMPD, as well as local CPFs,” said Van Dyk.

He said detectives intensified suspect-tracing operations from Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning, leading to the arrest of almost 260 suspects.

Among these arrests, 28 were arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, four for attempted murder, four for armed robbery, and 13 for rape.

In addition, 94 suspects were apprehended for offences related to gender-based violence.

The law enforcement agencies, together with the police, held high-visibility policing operations, including roadblocks, stop-and-search actions, inspections and patrols, to enhance public safety and ensure compliance with legislation.

Furthermore, 56 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested and handed over to immigration authorities for further processing.

Nineteen liquor outlets were inspected, resulting in eight being closed and fined for contraventions of the Liquor Act. Liquor, one gambling machine, a laptop and a paypoint machine were confiscated.

Van Dyk added that the traffic authorities issued 15 AARTO infringement notices to the value of R12 250 for various Road Traffic Act offences.

Targeted patrols conducted in 27 identified hotspot areas led to the arrest of three suspects for possession and dealing in drugs, after 20 baggies containing various drugs were found in their possession.

Dladla commended all participating agencies for their continued dedication and co-operation in the fight against crime, reaffirming the commitment to building safer communities across Pretoria.

