Garsfontein CPF outlines safety plans and community goals

Following a difficult 2025, the Garsfontein CPF has ambitious plans to make the precinct safer and more secure for everyone, but only through the community involvement approach.

The CPF has outlined plans aimed at strengthening community safety through education, co-operation and increased resident involvement.

As crime prevention challenges continue to evolve, the CPF said in the year ahead, it will focus on building a more informed, connected, and proactive community.

According to CPF chairperson Aris Ruyter, education remains a cornerstone of effective crime prevention.

“Crime prevention starts with awareness. When residents understand crime trends, know how to report incidents correctly and know what to do in emergencies, they become active partners in keeping the community safe,” Ruyter explained.

He said the CPF plans to expand community education through meetings, online platforms and partnerships with local stakeholders, with a focus on personal and household safety, emergency response, and responsible community involvement.

Ruyter said volunteer participation is another key priority for the year.

He added that as a volunteer-driven structure, the CPF is encouraging residents from all backgrounds to get involved, whether through sector participation, administrative support, communication roles, or supervised community patrols.

“More active volunteers mean wider coverage, better information sharing and a stronger, more resilient community. In that way, everyone has something to contribute,” Ruyter said.

He said collaboration with law enforcement will also remain central to the CPF’s work this year.

“The forum will continue working closely with the SAPS and the TMPD through joint patrols, roadblocks, and targeted crime-prevention operations.”

He clarified that the CPF does not replace law enforcement but that its role is to support, co-ordinate, and assist under official guidance.

Ruyter emphasised that a major operational focus for the year will be addressing environmental risk areas, including overgrown green belts, parks and open spaces that are often used for concealment or linked to repeated criminal activity.

“These areas will be tackled through co-ordinated, lawful, and humane operations with SAPS and TMPD.”

According to Ruyter, the CPF is also adopting a more intelligence-led approach to crime prevention, using crime patterns and hotspot analysis to support focused patrols and improved information sharing.

“Preventing crime is far more effective than reacting after the fact. Intelligence-driven interventions allow us to be proactive rather than reactive,” Ruyter said.

Ultimately, the CPF reveals its goal for 2026 is to build a safer Garsfontein through unity and shared responsibility.

“A safer community cannot be built by one organisation alone. It requires co-operation between residents, CPF volunteers, private security, SAPS, TMPD, and local stakeholders. When we stand together, we reduce opportunities for crime,” Ruyter said.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed, attend meetings and volunteer where possible.

“Community safety is everyone’s responsibility, and together we can make Garsfontein a safer place to live,” he added.

