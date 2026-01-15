Metro blames complex legal process for Wolmer title deed delays

For more than three decades, residents of Wolmer in the north of Pretoria have lived in homes they still do not legally own, despite repeated promises, audits and paperwork submissions.

While title deed handovers have taken place in other parts of Pretoria, including Soshanguve and surrounding townships, Wolmer residents remain trapped in uncertainty, with no clear timeline in sight.

Built between 1986 and 1993 by the former Transvaal Provincial Administration as rental housing for low-income earners, the housing project consists of about 210 units across Ou Wolmer and Wolmer.

These homes were meant to provide stability and dignity, but many families who have lived there for generations are still waiting for official ownership.

Ward 2 councillor Quentin Meyer has once again raised the issue with the Tshwane metro, citing growing frustration among residents who feel left behind.

“Many of our community members have now been waiting for well over 30 years, and the delays have caused great frustration.

“Residents see title deed handovers happening in other areas and ask when Wolmer’s process will finally begin. This matter has been pending for far too long,” he said.

According to the Tshwane metro, the delays stem from what it describes as a complex legal and administrative process involving multiple government departments.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the registration of title deeds is governed by strict legal prescripts that must be complied with before ownership can be transferred.

“The metro commenced the registration process for the Wolmer houses in 2012. However, delays were experienced at the Deeds Office due to challenges in tracing Conditions of Establishment, including erven being registered in the names of various government departments and entities.

“The need to subdivide certain properties, and outstanding compliance requirements that had to be resolved before registrations could proceed,” said Mashigo.

The metro explained that it is working closely with the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements (GDHS), which remains the custodian of title deed registrations.

Mashigo said while the metro facilitates beneficiary verification and documentation, the province is responsible for appointing service providers, finalising subdivisions and certifying registrations at the Registrar of Deeds.

He explained that after the process was revived in November 2021, the municipality completed the second phase of beneficiary identification and verification.

Residents were assisted with documentation, which was submitted to a newly appointed conveyancer after a previous contract lapsed.

He said further complications arose, requiring GDHS to appoint an additional service provider to address subdivisions and unresolved land ownership matters linked to Conditions of Establishment.

Despite these efforts, progress remains slow. Of the original households, 44 families are still waiting for their title deeds.

The metro has conceded that it cannot provide a projected month or year for when these households will finally receive ownership.

“Due to dependencies on other departments and external institutions, timelines are influenced by factors beyond the metro’s direct control,” Mashigo said, adding that delays are escalated through Intergovernmental Relations forums with the MEC for Human Settlements.

For residents, these explanations offer little comfort.

“I have lived here since 1990. My parents passed on without ever receiving their title deed.

“Now I have no legal proof that this is my home. How can I build a future or even improve my house if I don’t officially own it?” asked Wolmer resident Deon van Rooyen.

Another resident Lenise Venter described the emotional toll of the prolonged wait.

“A title deed is more than just a piece of paper. This is about security for my children, about feeling recognised and respected by the city we call home,” she said.

The metro has acknowledged that missing or incomplete archives, unclear ownership transfers, and outstanding subdivision processes continue to hinder progress.

Mashigo also noted that in some cases, residents submit outdated documents, which results in further delays when updated information is requested.

Concerns have also been raised about elderly residents and families of those who have passed away while waiting for ownership.

The metro said cases involving deceased estates are still subject to verification, but assured residents that succession laws will apply to protect lawful heirs.

Residents have been advised to draft valid wills to ensure smoother transfers in the event of death.

“We are not asking for special treatment. We are asking for the same recognition that other communities have received. It is Wolmer’s time now,” Meyer said.

