Cullinan police reassure learners during back to school safety campaign

Cullinan police assured learners that their safety is guaranteed and that they are here to protect them against all criminal circumstances.

The police were visiting learners from Chipa-Tabane Comprehensive High School as part of the ongoing Back-to-School Safety Campaign on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Connie Moganedi said they want to teach learners about safety, crime prevention, and the importance of discipline – both in and beyond the school environment.

The operation was carried out in partnership with various stakeholders, including the local CPF, Rising Stars Generation, Gauteng Traffic Wardens, Youth Crime Prevention Desk, and community patrollers.

Moganedi said this is an annual campaign where they visit different schools within their police precinct.

Sergeant Thomas Masufi and Constable Christine Shabalala addressed key issues affecting learners, such as bullying, drug and substance abuse, gangsterism, and the dangers of carrying weapons to school.

Learners were encouraged to report any criminal or suspicious behaviour to their teachers or local police officers and were reminded of the importance of making responsible choices for their future.

“The initiative reaffirms police commitment to working closely with schools, parents, and the broader community to ensure a safe and secure learning environment,” said Moganedi.

Learners were also made aware of the police role in maintaining safety and how school safety initiatives support broader crime prevention strategies.

“There is no need to fear the police because the police are your protectors. We never get tired of serving,” she said.

