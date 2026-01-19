Ga-Rankuwa road repairs on hold due to budget constraints

Residents of Ga-Rankuwa View Phase 4 have been told to brace themselves for a long wait, as the Tshwane metro confirmed that permanent repairs to the badly deteriorated Lefye Street will only be considered in future budget cycles.

This follows growing frustration from residents who have raised concerns about the worsening condition of the road, which has become increasingly difficult and unsafe to use.

Large sections of the surface have collapsed, with visible erosion, potholes and damage believed to be aggravated by stormwater runoff.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo acknowledged the concerns and confirmed that while some work had been done in the past, the road’s condition requires more than short-term fixes.

“The metro confirms that reactive maintenance has previously been carried out on Lefye Street.

“Subsequent technical assessments, however, have revealed that the deterioration of the road is primarily linked to underlying infrastructure challenges, notably uncontrolled stormwater runoff,” said Mashigo.

According to the metro, the ongoing stormwater issues have eroded the pavement support layers over time, leading to what it describes as progressive structural failure of the road.

As a result, the metro determined that simple resurfacing or patchwork repairs would not provide a lasting solution.

“In light of these findings, the metro has determined that isolated resurfacing or short-term repairs would not provide a lasting solution. Instead, a sustainable and long-term intervention is required.”

The proposed solution, the metro explained, involves addressing stormwater management challenges at the same time as fully rehabilitating and upgrading the road to meet minimum infrastructure standards.

While Lefye Street has now been identified as a priority, there is currently no confirmed budget or timeline for when construction will begin.

Mashigo said a dedicated infrastructure project will first need to be registered and submitted through the Medium-Term Revenue and Expenditure Framework (MTREF) process for consideration and possible funding.

“Lefye Street will be incorporated into the metro’s 10-Year Road Prioritisation Programme and considered during the upcoming Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and MTREF planning cycles for the 2026/27, 2027/28 and 2028/29 financial years,” he said.

Only once these planning and budgeting processes are concluded will the municipality be able to communicate confirmed outcomes and implementation timelines, leaving residents with little certainty in the short term.

In the meantime, the metro has said it will continue to monitor conditions on Lefye Street and carry out feasible reactive maintenance where possible to reduce immediate safety risks.

