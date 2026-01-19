Suspected drug dealer nabbed in north with R400k goods

The TMPD has arrested a suspected drug dealer following a routine drunk driving operation conducted in the Pretoria North corridors on January 17.

According to TMPD, officers were conducting a road operation when they stopped a silver Volkswagen Polo.

During the inspection, the driver was identified as a Nigerian national. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of suspected illegal narcotic substances concealed in various parts of the car.

TMPD spokesperson Colonel Issac Mahamba said police found drugs hidden in the glove compartment, under the seat, and in plain sight inside the steering wheel’s storage compartment.

The substances seized included two transparent bags of dagga, seven rolled-up dagga joints, one CAT block, one nyaope block and eight foreign illegal medicine pills.

Mahamba said the estimated street value of the confiscated drugs is about R400 000.

The suspect was immediately arrested and charged with dealing in and possession of suspected illegal narcotic substances.

He was detained at a local police station pending further investigation and court proceedings.

