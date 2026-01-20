NSPCA probes suspected dog abuse case in Centurion

An investigation has been launched into the suspected abuse of a black-and-white dog that was found critically injured outside the Woodrock Animal Rescue shelter in Centurion recently.

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) and the shelter are jointly offering a R5 000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the successful conviction of those responsible.

Woodrock Animal Rescue operations manager Jacqui Martheze said the dog, later named Sage, was discovered at the entrance to the shelter on the morning of January 10.

“A learner found Sage and immediately carried her to the shelter’s clinic for assistance. She was extremely weak and unable to walk when she arrived,” said Martheze.

Due to the severity of her injuries and her rapidly deteriorating condition, Woodrock’s team made the difficult decision to humanely euthanise Sage.

Martheze explained that when Woodrock’s animal welfare officer first assessed Sage, he immediately recognised the severity of her condition and knew she was unlikely to survive, although the team always chooses to try where possible.

“An initial assessment revealed that Sage was an adult dog, and dental observations indicated that she was over six years old and had previously had puppies,” she said.

She stated that based on Woodrock’s experience, the injuries suggested that Sage had been violently attacked, particularly to the head and mouth.

Martheze added that abuse can take many forms and that the team believes Sage endured prolonged suffering, which may have included confinement and breeding.

“A qualified veterinarian is currently conducting an autopsy, and confirmation of dog fighting will only be possible once the post-mortem report has been finalised.”

She noted that the condition in which Sage was found strongly suggests that she was dumped at Woodrock’s gate, as she was unable to walk on her own.

She added that the NSPCA has shown serious interest in the case, as dog abuse and dog fighting are treated as matters of extreme priority.

“Public outrage following the incident has been widespread. The Hennops River Valley borders areas where dog fighting is known to occur,” confirmed Martheze.

The NSPCA has since confirmed that it has joined forces with the shelter to open a criminal investigation into the matter.

Spokesperson Samantha Stelli said the extremely poor condition of the dog, together with the severe injuries sustained, including older injuries, was indicative of prolonged suffering.

“While the injuries are consistent with those commonly inflicted during dog fighting, the NSPCA cannot yet confirm that Sage was involved in organised dog fighting activities.”

“The NSPCA and Woodrock Animal Rescue have jointly opened a criminal investigation into suspected dog fighting, abandonment and the failure to obtain veterinary care for the dog,” said Stelli.

She confirmed that the two organisations are offering a joint R5 000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the successful conviction of those responsible.

She added that at this stage, the NSPCA has not received any information, tips or leads from the public since the appeal and reward were announced. There are no similar cases currently under investigation in the area that the organisation is aware of.

Stelli noted that the investigation is still in its early stages and that no suspects have been identified at this point.

“If a successful prosecution is secured, the perpetrators could face charges for contravening the Animal Protection Act, which is a criminal offence, and may be liable to a fine or imprisonment.”

She also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected dogfighting activity, describing it as organised and deliberate cruelty that thrives on secrecy and silence.

Stelli said communities play a critical role in helping to bring those responsible to justice and outlined signs that may indicate dog fighting.

These include dogs kept on heavy chains and confined to small areas, properties with multiple unsterilised and unsocialised dogs, repeated injuries such as bite wounds, multiple scars on the face, legs, chest, thighs and ears.

Other signs include the presence of makeshift fighting pits or training equipment such as treadmills and break sticks.

Senior inspector Arno de Klerk, manager of the NSPCA’s Special Projects Unit, said the case is being treated seriously.

“This was not an accident, and it was not unavoidable. This dog was failed repeatedly through violence, neglect, and abandonment. We are committed to identifying those responsible and ensuring that they are held fully accountable.”

As investigations continue, both Woodrock Animal Rescue and the NSPCA have appealed to anyone with information to come forward, emphasising that community co-operation is crucial in ensuring justice for Sage and in combating animal cruelty in the area.

