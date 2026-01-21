Residents urged to buy meat from accredited providers

While Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) poses ‘virtually’ no threat to human health, the Tshwane metro is urging residents to only buy meat from accredited providers and from approved abattoirs.

This, according to MMC for Health Tshegofatso Mashabela, will lessen the devastating social and economic impact likely to be caused by FMD in the country.

FMD is a severe, highly contagious viral disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals (cattle, pigs, sheep, goats, deer), causing painful blisters in the mouth and on the feet. The disease causes drooling, lameness, fever, and reduced appetite in the affected animals.

Mashabela said FMD does not typically spread from animals to humans.

“This is not to be confused with the human illness Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease that is caused by a completely different virus, although similar names cause confusion.”

Mashabela said the current FMD outbreak started in 2021 when animals were moved from Phalaborwa to KwaZulu-Natal and has unfortunately escalated since May 2025 to date.

“The hardest hit provinces being Gauteng, Northwest, KZN and Free State, thus including the City of Tshwane,” Mashabela said.

She revealed that rigorous strategies are being implemented to manage the outbreak.

“Data collected by the Department of Agriculture indicates that not only cattle are affected, but the disease has mutated to include sheep, pork, and game.”

She stated that all in Tshwane must be vigilant and strive to lessen the devastating social and economic impact likely to be caused by FMD in the country.

“Livestock farmers are urged to participate in the national cattle vaccination programme to curb and prevent further spreading of the disease.”

Mashabela highlights the fact that FMD is not a zoonotic disease (not transmitted from animals to humans) nor does it cause any disease in humans when consumed.

“However, if it is not contained soon, the impact on our meat supply chain will cripple not only meat provision in South Africa but will be a fatal blow to our economy.”

The MMC of Environment and Agriculture Management, Obakeng Ramabodu, urged all farmers, residents, and all role players in the meat supply chain to adhere to strict movement control and to comply with the digital Livestock Identification and Traceability System (LITS).

Ramabodu urged people to report any observed FMD clinical signs immediately to state veterinarians or local agricultural extension officers.

Also read: Murder case of two cousins postponed to March

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel