Murder case of two cousins postponed to March

The case against a 38-year-old man accused of killing two cousins from Mamelodi has been postponed to March 19.

This follows after Tebogo Mnisi briefly appeared at the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court on January 19.

His appearance once again has drawn hundreds of residents of Mamelodi, including political parties and different community groups, who came in support of the families and justice for the victims.

Senior prosecutor Advocate Anne-Marie Bendeman said the case was postponed for further investigations, the post-mortem report and ballistics reports.

Bendeman said the accused is facing five charges: two charges of premeditated murder, one charge of attempted murder, and possession charges of live ammunition and an unlicensed firearm.

The accused did not apply for bail and will remain in police custody.

Mnisi was arrested on October 26 last year in connection with the murder of Baleseng (22) and Tshiamo Moramaga (21) and the attempted murder of a third person. The last was hospitalised after a gunshot wound, which occurred in Mamelodi East Ext 17.

The cousins were killed in the early hours of that Sunday. The third person survived. It is believed that the accused has been in a romantic relationship with one of the cousins.

Aunt of the cousins, Nthabiseng Buthelezi, said she was not happy with the outcome of the court, because the state had over a month to collect and complete the investigations.

“We are not happy as a family with the progress of the case.

“We won’t heal anytime soon because the accused briefly appeared [in] court only to be remanded for further investigations,” said Buthelezi.

The family pleaded with the court to speed up the process.

Ouma Chiloane of ANC Women’s League said they are pleading with the court to speed up the court process and the investigating officers to pull up their socks.

“GBV is very high in Mamelodi, and the court needs to set an example against the perpetrators of GBV by permanently removing them from society,” said Chiloane.

ALSO READ: Brothel shut down during inner-city operations

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel