Still no answers in drum murder investigation in Hestia Park

Police have yet to release information on the severely burned body discovered in a plastic drum in Hestia Park, Pretoria North, on January 6, and no arrests have been made.

Spokesperson Warrant Officer Marinda Austin confirmed this week to Rekord: “There is no further information available,” as investigators continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding the death.

The remains were found by a SAPS patrol along Daan de Wet Nel Drive near First Avenue.

Officers were responding to a complaint from a member of the public about a strong odour in the area. On arrival, they were directed to a partially melted plastic drum on the roadside. Inside was a body showing advanced burn damage and signs of decomposition.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said at the time the victim’s gender and race could not yet be established due to the condition of the remains.

“It is also unknown how the deceased was killed,” Van Dyk said.

Forensic specialists were called to the scene to collect evidence. The drum was removed for further examination.

Traffic in the area was diverted for several hours while detectives and emergency services processed the scene. Residents reported seeing multiple police and ambulance vehicles, and a temporary roadblock was set up to prevent bystanders from approaching.

Investigators are now appealing for any witnesses, who may have seen suspicious activity in the vicinity in recent weeks, to come forward.

The discovery has shocked the normally quiet suburb. Community organisations have urged residents to remain vigilant and to report any information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with details relating to the case is asked to contact their nearest police station or the SAPS Crime Stop line.

