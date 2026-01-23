Protesters block Bronkhorstspruit Road after hijacking suspect’s release

Lethabong residents in Donkerhoek protested following the release of a car hijacking suspect on Wednesday morning.

Angry residents used stones, bricks, and burning tyres to block Bronkhorstspruit Road, saying the police and justice system have failed them.

Protesters closed down the main road, preventing motorists and trucks from driving, demanding that the station commander of Boschkop Police Station come and address them about the release of the suspect.

Community leader Martin Manthaka said they were protesting because residents feared the suspect would continue terrorising the Lethabong community.

Manthaka claimed the suspect, with two accomplices, attacked the vehicle owner at home, firing shots on Friday midnight as the driver was entering his yard.

“The two accomplices fled with the hijacked vehicle, but the owner managed to hold on to the suspect until the community was awakened,” said Manthaka.

Community members then came out of their homes and allegedly assaulted the suspect.

The car was found abandoned not far from the scene.

Manthaka said, “We are living in fear because the firearm was not found and the suspect, who we believe had been terrorising the community, [has been] released.”

Residents said the protest is about their safety, and demanded to know why the suspect, who residents believe is out on parole for another crime, was released.

Boschkop police spokesperson Sergeant Yeroboam Mbatsane said carjacking cases are dealt with by the Vehicle Crimes Investigations Unit (VCIU), and Boschkop officers have no mandate to release the suspect.

Mbatsane said the suspect in question was received in a very poor medical condition, which suggested he might have been assaulted by residents.

He said the residents’ actions might have influenced the court to release the suspect, and the court docket will provide further clarity.

Boschkop station commander Lieutenant Colonel Abdull Damon strongly condemned mob justice. He warned that people suspected of carrying out mob justice can be charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, or even murder, should the victim be killed.

Damon strongly urged the community members to work together with the police to avoid such occurrences.

