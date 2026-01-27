Spread warmth in kennels by donating blankets

Pretoria east residents are urged to donate blankets to support animals at the Waltloo SPCA, with a local drop-off point at The Toy House.

The blanket drive aims to provide comfort and warmth to animals housed in kennels, which rely on blankets throughout the year.

SPCA chairperson Jeanine Niemann explained that blankets are essential, even in summer, as animals may experience rain or cooler temperatures while confined to their kennels.

“All the animals in our kennels use blankets at all times because they need a comfortable place to sleep. Even when it rains or the temperature drops, they need warmth and comfort,” said Niemann.

She emphasised that blankets also play a crucial role in maintaining hygiene and preventing disease.

Niemann said when an animal becomes sick, or a contagious condition appears in a kennel, the blankets used in that space cannot be reused and must be destroyed to prevent the spread of illness.

“The SPCA is seeking single-use blankets, which are ideal for stray and surrendered animals, as well as washable stormy blankets, grey or green with white stripes, which can be cleaned and reused.”

Niemann urged residents not to donate knitted blankets, which can stick to animals’ nails or teeth, creating a choking hazard.

Locals can also drop off blankets at SPCA branches in Kwaggasrand and Centurion or at The Toy House at 426 Rodericks Road, Lynnwood, open until Wednesday.

Bulk donations can be arranged for collection, but the SPCA prefers drop-offs to reduce the workload on its staff, who are busy with animal rescues and care.

“We do not receive government or municipal funding, so blankets, food, and financial assistance make a real difference for the animals,” said Niemann.

Without enough blankets, Niemann said, animals are forced to sleep on bare surfaces, which adds stress and discomfort.

“We take animals from bad situations, and it’s important to give them comfort and dignity while they’re with us,” Niemann added.

The SPCA is also appealing for kennel sponsorships to help cover the daily cost of caring for rescued animals.

Residents are encouraged to drop off blankets at The Toy House, Lynnwood, where they will be collected and delivered to Waltloo and Centurion SPCA to help give animals warmth, comfort, and care.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel