Whistleblowers urged to report people selling admission spaces

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) has called on whistleblowers to report any incidents of bribery or the ‘selling’ of admission spaces at the institution.

Reports indicate that some unsuspecting learners are being misled into paying money to secure spots in courses they do not even qualify for.

The university said it is taking seriously recent allegations of bribery and the selling of spaces at the institution.

TUT spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe said in line with the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, offering, soliciting or accepting a bribe is a serious criminal offence.

Tshisikhawe confirmed that all allegations are under investigation.

“We are investigating every report of bribery, fraud or corruption brought to our attention, with the aim of holding those responsible accountable and stopping any unlawful or unethical behaviour,” Tshisikhawe said.

She thanked the majority of students, staff and parents who act ethically and follow proper procedures.

“We encourage all prospective and current students, parents, and staff to continue doing the right thing and to adhere to the correct processes,” Tshisikhawe added.

She also called on whistleblowers to assist the investigations by reporting cases anonymously through TUT’s ethics hotline at 086 110 2421.

