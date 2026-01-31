North community takes back their street

Community pride and collective action were on full display on East Street in Pretoria North as residents and business owners rolled up their sleeves and took ownership of their surroundings, setting a powerful example of what community-driven change can look like.

The initiative saw residents cleaning around properties, cutting overgrown bushes, removing litter and restoring a sense of order and pride to a street that many pass through daily.

The clean-up was not driven by a formal programme or funding, but by a shared belief that small actions can make a big difference.

Ward Councillor Quentin Meyer praised the initiative, saying it reflects exactly the kind of community spirit needed to keep neighbourhoods clean, safe and dignified.

“This is what taking ownership looks like. If there are bushes outside your business, remove them. If there is litter outside your house, pick it up,” he said.

Meyer emphasised that while municipal infrastructure issues remain the responsibility of the metro, many basic challenges such as littering, overgrown grass and neglected pavements are well within the community’s control.

“Instead of always climbing on the phone to say ‘this is wrong’ or ‘that is wrong’, we must ask ourselves, if I can change it, why not just do it?”

“It costs nothing, it takes very little time, but it makes a massive difference.”

The clean-up also received support from the TMPD, who were on site to assist after issues of squatting and illegal activities were identified in the area.

Both the residents and the ward councillor welcomed their quick response.

“We are very grateful for the metro police’s support. Their presence helped restore order and ensured that the area could be cleaned safely and effectively,” added Meyer.

Residents who took part in the initiative said they were motivated by a desire to improve their working environment and create a safer, more welcoming space for customers and the community at large.

“We are here every day running our businesses, and when the area is dirty, it affects everyone.

“Instead of waiting, we decided to just do something about it. Once we started, more people joined in,” said business owner Peter van der Merwe.

Van der Merwe said the clean-up brought a renewed sense of unity.

“It reminded us that this is our street. When we work together, the area immediately looks better and feels safer. It gives you pride.”

Meyer said the East Street initiative should serve as a blueprint for other areas, encouraging residents to take responsibility for the spaces they live and work in.

“I truly take my hat off to the residents of East Street. You inspire me. This is exactly the kind of community spirit we need, people looking after their streets, their areas, and taking pride in where they live and work.”

He urged other communities to follow suit, stressing that meaningful change does not always require large budgets or formal structures.

“Together, we can keep our areas clean, safe and something to be proud of. If you can fix it, do it.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel