Metro police cracks down on by-law violations citywide

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers, on February 4, stamped their authority on by-law compliance through operations across the city.

The TMPD’s By-Law Unit conducted operations in various locations, primarily in Pretoria West, Atteridgeville, and Pretoria central, targeting informal and formal businesses.

Section 56 notices were issued to 17 businesses and street trading premises, for breaking either the Foodstuffs, Comestics and Disinfectants Act or the Business Act.

During simultaneous operations on the same day, the Public Transport Unit impounded seven scholar transport vehicles that were operating without permits.

The effort forms part of the metro’s mandate to ensure that operators adhere to the safety and compliance regulations of the National Road Traffic Act and the National Transport Act 2009 when transporting learners.

In a statement, the TMPD’s Communication Unit also confirmed several arrests made regarding loitering on the highway.

The statement confirmed that six arrests were made on the N1 South, three women and three men. The unit stated that the goal of these arrests is to eliminate further chances of accidents or any possibility of motorists becoming victims of hijacking.

The Overload Control Unit tested 26 goods vehicles at the Akasia Weighbridge, and 11 were found with illegal loads and three vehicles were removed from the road.

