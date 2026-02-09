Pretoria residents petition ‘crippling’ rates hikes, ‘unlawful’ levies

Frustrated by steep property rate increases and what they describe as unethical municipal practices, residents across Pretoria have launched a petition.

The petition is demanding accountability, transparency and financial relief from the Tshwane municipality.

It was initiated by community member Francisco Villa, after many households saw their property taxes more than double from July 1.

“In some cases, monthly bills jumped from about R960 to R2 294, placing severe strain on household finances,” said Villa.

According to Villa, the increases were implemented without phased adjustments or meaningful engagement with residents, leaving many homeowners feeling blindsided and financially vulnerable.

“We, the residents of Tshwane, raise our collective voice against the unfair and unethical financial burdens imposed by the metro,” said Villa.

“This sudden escalation has destabilised household budgets and eroded trust in local governance.”

The petition also highlights the metro’s attempted introduction of a ‘City Cleansing Fee’ on complexes that already make use of private refuse removal services.

The levy was subsequently ruled unlawful by the High Court after the municipality failed to adequately explain its purpose or how the funds would be used.

Villa argued that this move further undermined confidence in the city’s decision-making and financial management.

“These actions reflect a troubling pattern,” said Villa.

“Instead of addressing corruption and irregular expenditure, the burden is shifted onto ordinary citizens through steep increases and unlawful charges.”

Through the petition, Villa is calling on the metro to roll back or phase in the property tax increases, commit to lawful and transparent levies with clear accountability, and prioritise eliminating irregular expenditure and corruption before imposing new financial burdens.

However, the Tshwane metro said the rates are based on the general valuation of properties in accordance with the Municipal Property Rates Act.

“The general valuation was conducted in line with the Municipal Property Rates Act, and the date of implementation was 1 July 2025,” said metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo.

He stated that the valuation roll for the period July 1 to June 30, 2029, was open for public participation from February 26 to May 2.

Mashigo said that notices were published in various newspapers and the Government Gazette, as required by law.

He added that all objections have been finalised, although around 150 Section 53 notices are still to be issued within the next two weeks due to delays caused by incorrect information on some objection forms.

“The city assists clients by resending Section 53 notices as and when requested,” he said.

“Residents who have not received their notice may contact [email protected].”

