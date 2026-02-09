Tip-off leads to arrests as police target local suppliers

The TMPD Drug and Tactical Unit recently arrested three men suspected of dealing drugs in Lotus Gardens and Atteridgeville.

The arrests took place on February 7, when police received a tip-off about a drug house in Lotus Gardens.

When they arrived, the police searched the property, and crystal meth and mandrax were discovered during the search.

Police arrested a 59-year-old man at the property, which led to further arrests during questioning.

“Further investigation led officers to another location in Atteridgeville, where a 31-year-old South African male was arrested and found in possession of crystal meth. The suspect admitted that he was waiting for his Nigerian supplier,” said TMPD spokesperson, Colonel Isaac Mahamba.

The supplier was also arrested, and additional drugs were found on him. All the suspects have been held at local police stations, pending appearances in court.

The TMPD assured the public that it will continue to maintain a zero-tolerance approach regarding drug-related crimes, as they play a particularly damaging role in the lives of the youth.

Metro police said they will continue to trace the suppliers, one by one, until the metro is drug-free.

Members of the public are urged to reach out to their local police should they be aware of any ongoing drug activity in their areas.

