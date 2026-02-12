Crackdown on illegal land sales and rogue developments

The Tshwane metro has sounded the alarm over a growing number of illegal property developments and unlawful land sales taking place across the metro.

MMC for Human Settlements Alderman Aaron Maluleka warned that these activities not only undermine legitimate planning processes but also expose unsuspecting residents to serious financial loss.

“The illegal sale of land is a criminal offence,” said Maluleka.

“In many reported incidents, the land being sold does not belong to the seller. It may be privately owned, owned by the city or owned by another sphere of government.”

He explained that people who sell, promote or knowingly participate in such transactions expose themselves to legal action.

According to Maluleka, the rise in unlawful developments forms part of broader land-related fraud and by-law violations that it is actively addressing under its safe and clean city priority.

He said the consequences are far-reaching and deeply personal.

“The impact is not abstract. Families often invest life savings in stands that cannot be legally transferred, serviced or developed.

“This leads to heartbreak, disputes and in some cases the need for enforcement action that further disrupts communities,” he said.

He added that preventing such harm is central to the city’s resident-first approach to building safe, lawful and well-managed neighbourhoods.

Maluleka urged residents to exercise caution before entering into any property transaction.

He said buyers are advised to ensure that a valid title deed exists and that the seller is legally authorised to sell the property.

“Ownership, zoning and development rights should be verified with the relevant municipal departments before any agreement is signed or money exchanged,” he said.

Maluleka strongly cautioned against concluding property deals based on affidavits, letters or informal arrangements.

“Property transfers must follow legally prescribed processes and be registered through the Deeds Office. If a stand cannot be legally registered, ownership is not protected,” Maluleka emphasised.

To strengthen compliance and enforcement, the metro has provided dedicated reporting channels for suspected contraventions.

Residents can report illegal land use activities to landusecontraventions@tshwane.gov.za and illegal building operations to BPcontraventions@tshwane.gov.za.

Maluleka encouraged residents to speak up.

“By reporting suspicious activity, residents help the city to act earlier, prevent scams and protect communities from unlawful and unsafe developments,” he said.

Maluleka said the metro remains committed to firm but fair enforcement, public awareness and ensuring that urban development takes place in a planned, legal and responsible manner.

