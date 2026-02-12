Crackdown targets crime, land invaders in north

The TMPD intensified its fight against illegal activity through co-ordinated operations across multiple regions in the metro, resulting in 43 arrests for immigration-related offences.

Officers from Region 1, Sector 2, conducted a combined by-law enforcement and targeted illegal immigration operation in Pretoria North.

During the operation, officials issued 12 AARTO 31 notices and 10 Section 56 notices for various violations.

Several goods were confiscated, and four trailers were impounded. Sixteen individuals were arrested for contravening the Immigration Act.

In Sinoville, Region 2 Sector 2 members arrested seven undocumented immigrants. Officers also demolished two illegal structures, confiscated several goods and issued four Section 56 notices.

TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba said the operations form part of the department’s ongoing efforts to enforce municipal by-laws and national legislation.

“These operations are aimed at ensuring compliance with the law, addressing illegal activities and restoring order within our communities.

“We remain committed to working across regions to clamp down on unlawful conduct and to create a safer environment for all residents of Tshwane,” said Mahamba.

The demolition of the illegal structures in Sinoville comes after Ward 50 councillor Lenise Breytenbach raised the alarm over illegal squatting that has reached alarming levels in the area.

The ward councillor said residents have raised growing concerns as public spaces, pavements, and even areas close to businesses are increasingly being occupied by illegal squatters.

The situation, according to Breytenbach, has fuelled disorder, criminal activity and a pervasive sense of fear within the community.

Key hotspots include areas along Sefako Makgatho Drive, particularly around the Sinoville Centre, as well as busy intersections such as Marija, Matlabas and Antun streets.

“Illegal squatting is not just a nuisance; it’s fuelling criminal activity and making our community unsafe.

“We cannot wait for this issue to escalate further. We need all stakeholders, including residents, to step up and reclaim Ward 50,” said Breytenbach.

One of the most concerning areas is the vicinity of Sefako Makgatho Drive, where squatters have repeatedly returned despite several clean-up efforts.

Breytenbach said the situation has been worsened by criminal elements operating under the guise of car guards.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel