Metro reports steady progress at damaged Heatherley facility

The Tshwane metro has confirmed that restoration work at the 132/11kV Heatherley Substation is progressing well following the transformer fire that left parts of the metro without electricity.

The Tshwane mayor has announced some progress on the power outage that has left parts of eastern Pretoria without power since Thursday, when a transformer at the Heatherley substation was damaged in a fire..

The metro stated that the following areas are affected: Nellmapius Ext 3, 6, 7, 8, and 22, Piennaarspoort, Savannah Estate, Green Creek, and The Blyde.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya said that since a team had been working on the issue since Thursday, a newly installed 40MVA transformer had successfully passed its preliminary tests and the project would now move into its final testing and commissioning phase.

“Restoration work at the 132/11kV Heatherley Substation is progressing well after the transformer fire. The new 40MVA transformer has passed preliminary tests, cables are installed, and the project has entered final testing and commissioning,” said Moya.

She said rigorous checks are currently underway to ensure the safety, stability and full network reliability of the substation before supply is fully restored.

The municipality confirmed that all required cables have been installed as part of the recovery process, marking another key milestone in stabilising the damaged infrastructure.

Technical teams are now focused on detailed system verification and commissioning procedures to ensure the substation can operate safely and reliably once brought back online.

Moya assured residents that the metro is prioritising safety and compliance throughout the process.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo previously mentioned that encouraging progress had been achieved despite intermittent rainfall that posed minor scheduling constraints for certain specialised tests.

“While intermittent rainfall has caused minor delays to some specialised testing, our teams have utilised favourable weather windows to advance key restoration activities. “We remain fully committed to restoring electricity supply safely and sustainably to all affected customers,” said Mashigo.

The metro also confirmed that technical teams remain on schedule and are working diligently to ensure a safe, compliant and sustainable restoration of the electricity supply.

