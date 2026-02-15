Armed suspect arrested after drug-related Glenwood Road shooting

A swift and coordinated response by multiple security and law enforcement partners led to the arrest of an armed suspect following a drug-related shooting incident on Glenwood Road on February 14.

CIS Security spokesperson Dana Bloem said that within minutes of the CSI Control Room receiving reports of an active shooter via a community group alert, their Operations Team and Reaction Unit were dispatched to the scene to contain the threat and secure the area.

Bloem said the teams identified and tactically engaged one armed man.

“The Special Operations Team executed a decisive take-down, successfully detaining the individual without further harm to community members or bystanders,” said Bloem.

Bloem said after their arrival, members of Brooklyn SAPS searched the suspect and the premises.

An undisclosed quantity of narcotics was recovered from both the suspect and the residence, and the scene was processed forensically by the Pretoria Local Criminal Record Centre.

The suspect was arrested and faces charges of possession of narcotics, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and attempted murder. He is expected to appear in court in due course.

Bloem commended the rapid response and collaboration between all role players, saying, “The immediate reaction to the community alert allowed our teams to act without delay. Their tactical precision ensured that a potentially catastrophic situation was brought under control quickly and safely.”

