Safety network forum launches community-driven Alpha Care Unit

Alpha Security Forum has officially launched the Alpha Care Unit, a community-focused initiative aimed at providing short-term, practical assistance to residents and animals facing temporary hardship.

According to Alpha Security Forum director Aris Ruyter, the initiative reflects a growing understanding that community safety goes beyond patrols and crime prevention.

“Not everything is about security. Sometimes it’s about care,” Ruyter said.

The Alpha Care Unit has been designed as a non-commercial, non-franchise initiative, built by and for the community.

Unlike traditional welfare programmes, it operates on a case-by-case basis, ensuring that assistance is provided responsibly, with clear boundaries and dignity.

Ruyter explained that the unit focuses on immediate, practical support rather than long-term dependency.

“Assistance is carefully considered and co-ordinated,” he said.

“Support is not open-ended, and we work alongside other NPOs and community organisations to complement, not duplicate, existing efforts.”

The initiative aims to assist individuals and families experiencing temporary crises, as well as animals in need, by mobilising community members who are willing to contribute time, skills or essential goods.

The Alpha Care Unit is calling on residents to get involved by volunteering, or by donating non-perishable food, toiletries and pet food.

These contributions are used to provide short-term relief where it is needed most.

Ruyter emphasised that the strength of the initiative lies in its community-driven nature.

“Strong communities don’t only respond to crises. They support one another when it matters,” he said.

He added that the unit is rooted in principles of responsible care, dignity, and accountability, ensuring that help is offered in a way that respects both donors and recipients.

The forum believes the initiative will help strengthen community bonds and foster a culture of shared responsibility, particularly in areas where residents already work closely together on safety and security matters.

Residents who wish to participate or learn more about the Alpha Care Unit can join the official WhatsApp group, where updates, volunteer opportunities and stories of community support are shared.

Through the Alpha Care Unit, Alpha Security Forum hopes to demonstrate that meaningful community impact comes not only from responding to emergencies, but from showing care and compassion when neighbours need it most.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel