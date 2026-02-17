Metro leak angers residents amid water throttling

Frustration is mounting after a resident reported a persistent water leak in Brooklyn, while the Tshwane metro faces water throttling due to high consumption.

Carina Gauche said she alerted the metro to a leak on the pavement on 25th Street, near the corner of Justice Mahomed Street, opposite an Avis car rental outlet.

Instead, she was asked for her municipal account details despite the leak not being near her property.

“My account number has nothing to do with this report, as the water leak is not even close to my house,” said Gauche.

She added that the residents get notifications that the water supply is throttled by Rand Water, but the metro itself is letting the water go to waste.

According to Gauche, the leak is creating a large wet patch on the pavement and has continued flowing, despite supply constraints across the metro.

Ward 82 councillor Siobhan Muller confirmed that Rand Water has notified the metro that it will be throttling water to the municipality due to excessive usage.

“This is due to the fact that the city is using too much water. Now, of course, the current government is blaming the residents of Tshwane for high use, but we all see the water leaks for months, and the city losing 40% of the water it receives from Rand Water,” said Muller.

According to Muller, this is a clear failure by the Tshwane metro and not the fault of residents.

She added that, while DA councillors are pushing for leaks to be repaired, residents will need to work together to prevent dry taps.

“Please use water as sparingly as possible. Please don’t water gardens unless you have a borehole,” she urged.

Meanwhile, Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya said in a recent social media update that water is flowing again in most areas. She added that the system is being closely monitored while efforts to strengthen infrastructure and address leaks intensify.

According to the latest status update, the metro’s water network remains stable, with strong recovery across most reservoirs.

“Regions 3 and 4 are reported to be stable and performing well,” said Moya.

“In Region 1, Mabopane Main is below 50% but at acceptable levels, while Mabopane remains critically low and under close monitoring. Soshanguve L and Tower have been fully restored.”

Moya urged residents, particularly in Region 1, including Kruisfontein and Mabopane, to continue using water sparingly to sustain recovery as the city works to optimise supply and repair infrastructure.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel