Rosslyn scrapyard worker nabbed for stolen copper cables

The TMPD has arrested a scrapyard employee in Rosslyn for possession of stolen copper following a targeted operation by its Cable Theft Unit.

The arrest was carried out on February 16, after officers acted on an anonymous tip-off about a scrapyard allegedly buying stolen copper cables in the area.

The specialised unit conducted a search at the identified premises and discovered a quantity of copper cables that could not be properly accounted for.

The suspect, an employee at the scrapyard, was arrested on the scene for possession of stolen property.

TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba confirmed the arrest and emphasised the department’s commitment to tackling cable theft across Pretoria.

He said the arrest demonstrates TMPD’s continued efforts to clamp down on cable theft and the illegal trade in stolen copper.

“Cable theft severely disrupts essential services and infrastructure, causing inconvenience and financial losses to communities and businesses,” said Mahamba.

He further encouraged residents to continue working with law enforcement by reporting suspicious activities.

“We urge members of the public to provide anonymous tip-offs to assist us in combating this crime. Community co-operation remains critical in our fight against cable theft,” he added.

The suspect is currently being detained at a local police station and is expected to appear in court soon.

TMPD has reiterated that it will continue conducting targeted operations to protect critical infrastructure and hold perpetrators accountable.

Also read: Water and electricity losses put severe strain on metro’s finances

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel