Best of Pretoria 2026: Get ready to nominate your favourites

Mark your calendars, as we have some exciting news for you! The 2026 Best of Pretoria Readers’ Choice Awards nominations are set to open on Tuesday, March 10.

This is your chance to shine a spotlight on your favourite local businesses and institutions in over 200 categories. For the second year in a row, Rekord is making use of a nomination phase, and we do not want anyone missing out on nominating their favourites in 2026.

This year, we’ve added some exciting new categories, including Best Animal Shelter, Best Health and Specialised Care Facility, and Best Special Needs School, among many others.

Get ready to nominate your favourites and help us celebrate what makes Pretoria truly special. Whether it’s your go-to restaurant, the best local shop, or a community service that has made a difference, your nominations will help us create a comprehensive list of the city’s best.

Didn’t get a chance to nominate your favourite or be nominated last year? Well, here is your chance!

Visit bestofsouthafrica.co.za/pretoria from March 10 onwards and click on the ‘Nominate Now’ button to start the process. It’s simple: just fill in the names of your favourites in the designated fields.

Remember, you’re nominating, not voting, so one nomination per favourite is all you need. Stay tuned for more details on the voting process, which will commence later in the year.

Let’s come together to honour the institutions and businesses that make Pretoria an incredible place to live!