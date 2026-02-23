Speak now or miss out on future funding, Ward 47 residents urged

Residents are being called upon to participate in the Tshwane metro’s 2026/27 Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and budget process.

Ward 47 councillor Lida Erasmus warned that if projects are not submitted during the early planning phase, they could miss out on future funding.

“The draft IDP will be tabled before council at the end of next month, on March 31,” said Erasmus.

The Tshwane metro has officially started its planning process for the 2026/27 financial year.

The IDP and budget determine how funds are allocated for critical services such as road maintenance, electricity upgrades, water infrastructure, community safety, and public facilities.

Erasmus emphasised the importance of early community input. “Early input matters. Projects not submitted now often struggle to receive funding later.”

She explained that ward councillors are limited in the number of projects they can formally submit to the IDP process.

“As a ward councillor, I can only submit five projects to the IDP. That is why it is so important for residents and stakeholders to send through their proposals so we can identify the top 5–7 priority issues affecting Ward 47,” Erasmus said.

According to Erasmus, active participation from residents, community organisations, and local businesses strengthens the ward’s case when engaging the metro on service delivery needs.

“If we want to see improvements or new projects in Elardus Park, Rietvalleirand, Wingate Park and Moreleta Park, we must ensure they are properly motivated and submitted during this stage,” she added.

Residents will also have the opportunity to submit proposals directly to the metro once the formal public participation phase opens.

Erasmus said she will notify the community as soon as that process begins.

In the meantime, Ward 47 residents can submit their inputs via the online form shared by the councillor:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdBWaZvz_fkVXrWHT0adf4JpBPvz_82_PWrJ3JAcfVIItNMXg/viewform?usp=publish-editor

