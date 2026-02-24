Bullying cases addressed during police inspections

In a bid to curb bad behaviour among minors, the Pretoria West Police have carried out various surprise searches at secondary schools in the area.

Scissors used to cut dagga, vapes, and space cookies were among the kinds of contraband recovered. Police also say that the searches served as interventions in cases of ongoing bullying.

The searches were a collaborative effort between the Pretoria West SAPS, Crime Prevention Wardens, CPFs, SANCO (South African National Civic Organisation), and other supporting stakeholders.

At a surprise school search at Fusion Secondary School, learners were reminded about the rules and regulations of the school regarding things not permitted on the school premises.

“During the search, the members managed to confiscate from learners items such as scissors, smoking vapes, mini cut-up sharp mirrors and some other sharp items, cookies being sold, suspected to contain dagga, spirit used to mix with cold drinks to drink them.

“Some of the trouble makers were identified and addressed separately, while some of their parents were called to the school and further disciplinary action was taken,” police spokesperson, Constable Sibongile Vuma said.

During the visit to Bagale Primary School and Brindhaven Primary School, the Social Crime Prevention Team attended to two cases relating to bullying in these two schools with the parents.

Both schools promised the parents that they would provide feedback after steps were taken against the perpetrators.

“Due to the concern of the parents at Brindhaven Primary School, the police assured [the parents of] their child’s safety.

“[The police] visited the two classes, [one of] which had the victim, and the other the perpetrators. [The police] addressed the learners about school safety,” said Vuma.

The police spoke to the learners about bullying, stealing from other learners, and making them aware that continuing down the path they were on could lead to far more serious consequences than being disciplined at school, such as arrest and going to jail.

At Danville Secondary School, all grades were searched, and upon the search, prohibited items were confiscated, such as vapes, sharp scissors, and one canister of pepper spray.

Some of the troublesome learners were identified and spoken to by the officers, and were also given some discipline exercises by the Gauteng crime prevention wardens.

Pretoria West SAPS says that it encourages the community to ensure their children are safe at all times and to listen when any form of abuse is reported.

The SAPS members closed by reminding the community that they have sworn that they will at all times try to ensure the safety and security of all learners, and help keep the learning environment safe and secure.

