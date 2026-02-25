Fraud investigations launched over illegal townships in north-western region

The Tshwane metro has confirmed that fraud investigations have been launched into the alleged illegal sale and transfer of municipal land in Region 1 (north-western).

According to the Department of Human Settlements, three illegal township developments have been identified in the region, which include Moshate Gardens, Medlide and Morula View.

These developments, according to the department, which consists of multiple properties, form part of 17 illegal townships identified across Pretoria.

The metro indicated that the spike in illegal township developments occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

At the time, contravention notices were issued to property owners for illegal structures and buildings, and matters were referred to court for prosecution.

In cases where developments occurred on council-owned land, the metro said the Asset Protection Unit within the TMPD is responsible for protecting municipal land against invasion.

The TMPD acts to prevent invasions as soon as incidents are reported, and the metro is now in the process of developing a policy response for council-owned properties that have already been illegally developed.

MMC for Human Settlements Alderman Aaron Maluleka confirmed that the metro is taking the matter of fraudulent land transactions seriously.

“The metro is investigating cases of fraud for city-owned properties. Group Property has already requested the metro’s forensic division to investigate the illegal sale and transfer of municipal properties,” said Maluleka.

Residents have often claimed that they purchased land from individuals who presented themselves as legitimate sellers.

Maluleka mentioned that the metro’s forensic investigations are expected to determine the extent of unlawful land sales and whether criminal charges will follow.

The immediate risks posed by illegal township developments in Region 1 extend beyond land ownership disputes.

Maluleka explained that formal township establishment processes are designed to ensure proper planning and the provision of basic services such as water, sanitation, electricity and roads, while preventing illegal connections.

During public consultations, it emerged that some communities in Region 1 have already connected themselves to the metro’s water and electricity infrastructure.

The department warned that this has resulted in unaccounted-for water, loss of electricity revenue and challenges with solid waste collection.

Neighbouring settlements may also experience service disruptions due to illegal connections.

At this stage, Maluleka there are no planned relocations or evictions in Region 1, as the metro remains in the consultative phase.

Depending on the outcome of public hearings, a policy response and guidelines will be developed to address and correct the illegality.

Maluleka emphasised that housing provision is a concurrent responsibility between the National Department of Human Settlements and the metro.

He noted that many residents in illegal township developments fall within the missing middle category, households that do not qualify for fully subsidised housing but also struggle to access traditional housing finance.

“The First-Home Finance option is ideal for these families, and the metro is working on several Integrated Residential Development Programme projects to cater for this sector of the market,” he said.

To prevent further illegal developments, the metro has appointed service providers to monitor and curb land and building invasions.

Maluleka said reports from these service providers indicate a decline in new illegal township developments and the expansion of existing ones.

