Pickleball debuts at Mamelodi Tennis Club

The Impilo 0720 Sports Excellence centre officially launched the first Pickleball club in Mamelodi on Saturday at the Mamelodi Tennis Club.

Sizwe Radebe from the centre said that pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, will help keep Mamelodi children busy and off the streets. It is played on a 6m by 13.5m court, singly or in pairs.

“This is a new sporting code and can be played by anyone, young and old people,” said Radebe.

The key rules include underhand diagonal serves, a two-bounce rule, a 7-foot ‘kitchen’ non-volley zone, and scoring only points lower than 11. The first person or pair to have a score more than two points above the other pair wins.

Radebe said the launch was a success, and thanked the sponsors, including the Rietondale Pickleball Club, who donated four nets, pickle balls and bats.

“We want to encourage the community members of Mamelodi to come and join the club,” said Radebe.

The Mamelodi Pickleball club has four divisions: the U/12, U/14, U/16, and the senior club. It is registered as part of Tennis South Africa.

He continued, saying that pickleball is a new sport that has recently emerged and is growing in popularity daily.

“Pickleball combines table tennis, badminton, and tennis, making it even more enjoyable.

“The game can be enjoyed by anyone in any age group, hence its growing nature,” he said.

Players use a paddle that is reminiscent of a ping-pong paddle, but is bigger and usually made of more advanced materials. A plastic ball and a tennis-like court with a net are used.

Impilo’s main aim is to keep children busy with sports and away from crime and drugs.

Radebe added that Impilo 0720 also hosts street tennis sessions every second week of the month in Mamelodi.

“Street tennis is a programme whereby we take tennis to the people of Mamelodi.

“We teach small children tennis in the streets of Mamelodi by hosting mini tennis tournaments by creating a small tennis court with mini nets,” said Radebe.

“We desperately need sponsors of tennis and pickleball training equipment.”

He concluded that Mamelodi has a lot of talent and Impilo aims to help the children unleash their hidden talents.

