Contact crimes up in Atteridgeville and Pretoria West

In the most recent batch of quarterly crime statistics released by SAPS, the Pretoria West and Atteridgeville Police Stations have shown increases in contact crimes (crimes against persons) during the previous quarter (October 1 to December 31, 2025).

Here’s a detailed look at how the police stations west of Pretoria performed in the most recent quarter, compared to previous ones.

Atteridgeville

Atteridgeville police station recorded an increase of 2.3% in contact crimes this quarter, with a staggering 16 more counts of murder being reported, up from 15 cases in the previous quarter.

Attempted murder increased by 13 counts (17 cases up to 30 cases reported), while common robbery decreased by 1 count (23 to 22).

Robbery with aggravating circumstances increased by 12.3% (114 up to 128), and common assault increased by 6.9% (175 to 187), while assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) decreased by 25.0% (144 to 108).

Rape cases reported decreased by 8 cases (29 to 21), and no attempted sexual offences or contact sexual offence cases were reported this quarter, 1 count lower compared to last quarter in both instances.

Sexual assault cases increased by 4 counts (2 to 6).

Carjackings increased by 6 counts (19 to 25), robbery at residential premises by 10 counts (18 to 28), and robbery at non-residential premises by 3 counts (nine to 12).

Five truck hijacking cases were reported this quarter, a four-count increase, while no bank robberies or cash-in-transit (CIT) heists have been recorded in the past five quarters.

Malicious property damage increased by 12.8% (78 to 88), and theft of motor vehicle and motorcycle cases increased by 6 counts (8 to 14).

Theft out of motor vehicle cases decreased by 14 counts (36 to 22), and no arson cases were reported this quarter, decreasing by 3 counts.

Burglary at non-residential premises decreased by 8 counts (27 to 19), and burglary at residential premises decreased by 14.8% (76 to 62).

One stock theft was reported this quarter, 1 more than the previous, and 22 kidnapping cases were reported, 4 more than last quarter.

Pretoria West

The Pretoria West Police Station recorded an increase of 0.5% in murder cases (7 to 10) and sexual offences (20 to 23), increasing by three counts each, and attempted murder by 7 counts (eight to 15).

Assault with GBH increased by 13.6% (59 to 67), and robbery with aggravating circumstances by 6.5% (168 to 179).

Common assault decreased by 14.1% (156 to 134), and common robbery decreased by 6 counts (30 to 24).

No attempted sexual offences or contact sexual offences were reported in the past two quarters, and sexual assault cases decreased by 2 counts (five to three), while rape cases reported increased by 5 counts (15 to 20).

Carjackings saw a sharp increase of 33 counts (28 to 61), and robbery at non-residential premises increased by a single count (16 to 17), as well as arson, which previously recorded no cases in the past four quarters.

Malicious damage to property cases decreased by 12.3% (73 to 64), burglary at residential premises by 41.9% (129 to 75), theft out of or from motor vehicle cases by 44.6% (101 to 56), and theft of motor vehicle and motorcycle by 12.3% (57 to 50).

Burglary at non-residential premises remained constant at 19 cases reported in this and the previous quarter, and no stock theft cases have been reported in the past five quarters, while 18 kidnappings were filed this quarter (1 higher than the previous).

Hercules

Hercules Police Station recorded a significant 24.9% decrease in contact crimes compared to its counterparts.

Assault with GBH decreased the most by 24 counts (64 to 40), followed by attempted murder by 11 counts (21 to 10), common robbery by 9 counts (27 to 18), murder by 2 counts (4 to 2) and sexual offences by 1 count (17 to 16).

Rape cases increased by a single count (13 to 14), and no contact or attempted sexual offences were reported this quarter, while 2 counts of sexual assault were reported in this and the previous quarter.

Carjackings increased from 9 to 18, and robbery at residential premises decreased from 13 to 4, and robbery at non-residential premises by 8 counts (15 to 7).

No CIT heists, bank robberies or truck hijackings have been reported in the past two quarters.

No arson cases were reported this quarter (2 fewer than the previous), and malicious damage to property cases decreased by 22 counts (70 to 48).

Burglary at non-residential premises decreased by 11 counts (27 to 16), burglary at residential premises by 22.8% (79 to 61) and theft out of or from motor vehicle cases by 5.5% (55 to 52).

Theft of motor vehicles and motorcycle cases decreased from 43 to 34, and kidnapping decreased from 13 to 7.

