New scam surfaces in Rooihuiskraal and The Reeds

Residents of Centurion are urged to remain vigilant, as a new scam, which begins with a seemingly harmless request for help, has recently surfaced in at least two suburbs.

The scheme, typically involving a suspect claiming their car has broken down, has already been reported in Rooihuiskraal and The Reeds, both within the Wierdabrug policing precinct.

According to Johan de Wet, acting chairperson for Wierdabrug Sector 2 CPF, the community policing forum became aware of the scam only in the past couple of weeks.

“In the last two weeks, we have had about four incidents,” he said.

De Wet noted that the number of reported cases increased sharply from zero to four, indicating a sudden spike rather than a gradual rise.

He explained that while five residents have encountered the scammers, two individuals were directly affected in the same incident, during which cellphones were stolen.

He also mentioned that most of these incidents seem to occur in the afternoon.

In each case, the scam follows a similar pattern.

“Everything starts with a story about a car that has broken down,” De Wet explained. However, he pointed out that no one ever actually sees the vehicle. “The person always has an excuse,” he said.

In one reported incident, a stranger approached residents claiming he needed assistance and said he would wait with his vehicle while one of them went to withdraw money for him.

Before they left, he allegedly asked for a cellphone to be left behind as security to ensure they would return.

While the first person was away, the suspect reportedly convinced the remaining victim to fetch their friend and requested that they withdraw more money.

During this process, he asked for additional valuables, including cellphones and wallets, as further assurance that the victims would come back.

When the victims eventually returned to the original spot, the suspect had disappeared along with all their belongings.

In another incident, a smartly dressed man knocked on a woman’s gate, claiming his car had broken down around the corner and that he needed to use her cellphone to call for assistance.

The resident refused to hand over her phone but offered to dial the number on his behalf.

According to De Wet, the man suddenly left when he realised he would not gain possession of the device.

“There have been no arrests so far that we are aware of. The suspects involved in three of the five reported incidents appear to be different individuals,” he added.

The incidents have so far been reported in Rooihuiskraal and The Reeds, but De Wet clarified that he could not comment on other sectors within the broader precinct.

He warned that scammers are targeting both adults and children, often asking for cellphones, wallets or even bank cards as security while they supposedly seek help.

He emphasised that no legitimate person would ask a stranger to hand over valuables as collateral.

“I advise residents that if someone requests to use their phone to make a call, the resident should offer to dial the number themselves rather than handing over the device. Alternatively, they can state that they do not have airtime,” he suggested.

De Wet confirmed that Sector 2 is working closely with local security companies, who are aware of the incidents and assist when cases are reported.

“Residents are reminded never to give their phone, wallet or bank card to a stranger and not to accompany someone they do not know. If approached for assistance, they should rather contact their parents, local security company or the CPF. It is okay to refuse and walk away,” he added.

