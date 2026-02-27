Roads being graded in Ga-Rankuwa as metro moves to improve access for relocated families

The Tshwane metro has begun grading access roads in Ga-Rankuwa Units 23 and 25, marking the next phase of its relocation project, aimed at improving living conditions for hundreds of families.

The Human Settlements Department is currently on the ground, reshaping and levelling internal roads to ensure smooth access to the newly pegged stands where residents were recently relocated.

The intervention follows the metro’s relocation of 752 households from Units 23 and 25, Brengaville, and Ga-Rankuwa View Ext 1, commonly known as ‘Beverly Hills’.

At that time, MMC for Human Settlements Alderman Aaron Maluleka described the relocation as a major milestone in creating safer, serviced, and more dignified living spaces for affected communities.

The first phase saw 369 households from Units 23 and 25 move through a spatial reconfiguration process designed to improve safety and access to essential services.

Now, with families settling into their new stands, attention has turned to infrastructure, starting with road access.

Maluleka said the grading of roads is critical to unlocking proper service delivery in the area.

“The main purpose of grading these roads is to ensure smooth access so that residents can easily receive municipal services. In many instances, service vehicles were unable to access certain sections due to the poor condition of the roads,” he said.

He added that accessible roads are essential for refuse removal, emergency response vehicles, water tankers, electricity maintenance teams, and other municipal services.

“This is not just about improving the appearance of the area. It is about ensuring that ambulances, fire engines, and service delivery vehicles can reach our residents without delay. Infrastructure must follow relocation, and that is exactly what we are doing in Ga-Rankuwa,” said Maluleka.

Mpho Dlamini, who was relocated from Unit 23, said that while receiving a pegged stand brought relief, access remained a challenge in the first weeks after the move.

“When we first moved here, the ground was uneven and sandy. When it rained, it became muddy and cars struggled to enter. Some delivery vehicles refused to come inside.

“With the grading now happening, we can see the improvement. It gives us hope that the area will continue to develop properly.”

Tshepiso Monareng, formerly from Brengaville, where families lived under Eskom servitudes and in flood-prone zones, said he is grateful for being moved from a flooded area.

“At that time, we were grateful just to be moved from the dangerous flood areas. But proper roads are very important. If someone gets sick at night and an ambulance cannot reach you, that becomes a serious problem,” he said.

The relocation project was initiated following the Ga-Rankuwa shutdown, during which the metro committed to prioritising the safe resettlement of affected communities.

Families from Brengaville were removed from high-risk flood zones and areas beneath high-voltage Eskom power lines, while households from Ga-Rankuwa View Exte 1 were relocated to allow the township establishment process to be finalised.

Maluleka emphasised that the project formed part of a broader urban renewal strategy aimed at creating orderly layouts and improving access to water, sanitation, electricity, and road infrastructure.

The MMC reiterated that the relocation and subsequent roadworks are being implemented in phases to ensure minimal disruption and proper co-ordination.

“We appeal to residents to continue co-operating with our teams on site. Any interference with the grading process could delay progress.

“Our goal is to build sustainable communities where residents can live with dignity, safety, and reliable access to services,” he said.

Dlamini said, “We have waited years to see real development. First, we got safer land, now we are seeing roads being fixed. It feels like we are finally being recognised.”

