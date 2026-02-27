Sewage pool on Lynnwood Road sparks health fears, Moreleta Spruit contamination

A growing sewage spill on Lynnwood Road in Lynnwood Ridge has left residents and businesses frustrated, with the Tshwane metro confirming that the blockage is linked to a contractor working on the A Re Yeng Phase 2C project.

The spill was first reported on February 19 and remains a concern nearly a week later.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the municipality is aware of the problem.

“The sewer blockage is linked to the contractor working on-site. The project manager has acknowledged their involvement, which resulted in the overflow of sewer,” he said at the time.

Mashigo explained that manholes were left open, allowing stones and soil to fall inside, preventing sewage from flowing in the pipeline.

He added that the metro has experienced such challenges previously, which caused the metro to carry the financial burden of unblocking the sewer lines.

The spill is located across from the Ferndale Complex and Sun Gardens, near the Eastridge office park, and residents say it has effectively become a ‘sewage swimming pool’.

Mashigo had warned that the overflow could contaminate the Moreleta Spruit if not urgently addressed.

“The current overflow will result in the contamination of the stream if the contractor does not resolve the matter. The contractor [had] committed to resolving the matter by February 23,” he said responding to an enquiry from Rekord.

However, according to a resident, the sewage pool is still there and no one has come to fix it.

On the health risks posed by the spill, Mashigo said water-borne diseases will affect the public.

“The city has informed the ward councillor. [It] said the contractor must take full responsibility by enlisting the services of a jetting machine to clean and unblock the sewer line, as well as remove soil and stones from the manholes under municipal supervision.”

When asked why the matter has not yet been resolved, Mashigo said a follow-up with the project manager would be scheduled to ensure the issue is addressed.

Resident Gillian Ouma expressed her frustration and added that the stench has become unbearable.

According to Ouma, residents wake up to the overwhelming stench every day, which she said is affecting both households and businesses in the surrounding areas.

“We still have the disgusting sewerage spillage since the 19th, what happened to eight hours repair time?”

Ouma said the road has also been illegally closed and raised concerns about contamination of stormwater drains leading to the Moreleta Spruit.

Residents are calling for immediate repairs to the damaged sewer line and the reopening of the affected section of Lynnwood Road, saying the persistent stench and health hazards from the spill have become unbearable.

ALSO READ: Bus rapid line project in Lynnwood Road still dragging on

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel