Hope flows again at Wonderboom landmark

A renewed wave of community spirit is flowing through Wonderboom as residents rally behind efforts to restore the beloved local waterfall, a landmark many say represents the heart and history of Pretoria North.

Ward councillor Elma Nel said restoring the Wonderboom Waterfall is about far more than infrastructure. For her and many others, it is deeply personal.

“It’s a childhood memory for most of us. I grew up in Wonderboom South and it’s a fond childhood memory when I drive past and see something that stayed the same while so much in our lives and the world has changed.”

For long-time residents, the waterfall has been a quiet constant, a place of familiarity in a rapidly changing environment.

Its restoration, Nel explained, is symbolic of a broader desire to reclaim and restore the north to its former glory.

Beyond the repairs themselves, Nel credited Xander Loubsher from BestCare for igniting the project and inspiring the community.

“Xander Loubsher from BestCare has a gift and passion that inspires everyone to do better and to be better.

“I was so happy when he started this project and I’m honoured that everyone is inspired to make a difference with this landmark in Ward 54.”

According to Nel, the response from residents has been encouraging.

“Even in hopeless and dark times, there are fortunately always individuals who respond to the call of improvement within the community to make a shining light within the community to encourage everyone to want to contribute,” she said.

While Nel acknowledged that public spaces are the responsibility of the Tshwane metro, she believes communities cannot afford to remain passive.

“While public spaces are the responsibility of the municipality, which is currently clearly lacking in the political will to improve situations, it’s encouraging to join hands with residents who are willing and able to make a difference,” she said.

The waterfall restoration forms part of a broader vision to revitalise public spaces across the area.

“Definitely,” Nel confirmed when asked whether this initiative is part of a bigger plan.

She pointed to ongoing efforts such as the Moot project and similar groups of individuals who are actively involved in grass cutting and upgrading open spaces.

She also highlighted Klipkoppies, a historical site in Ward 54, which was recently painted and maintained by community activists.

“Klipkoppies, which is a historical site in Ward 54, was painted and maintained by DA activists and will definitely be a priority to keep maintained as it is part of our history,” she said.

Residents are encouraged to get involved beyond financial contributions. Nel urged community members to join their ward councillors’ municipal and social WhatsApp and Facebook groups to receive invitations to team-building and clean-up events.

“It’s a lovely way to meet new like-minded people,” she added.

For many residents, the impact of a flowing waterfall goes beyond aesthetics.

“Definitely an all-round improvement as it’s an example of what is possible when people stand together,” said Nel.

Resident Johan Globler said the revival of the waterfall represents hope, “When spaces are clean and maintained, it changes how people feel about where they live. It lifts morale and encourages families to spend time outdoors again.”

Another resident, Maria van Dyk said restoring landmarks strengthens community bonds.

“It reminds us that this is our home. If we don’t look after it, who will? Seeing people work together gives me hope for the future of the area.”

ALSO READ: Trapped and terrified dog saved from Hennops River island

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel