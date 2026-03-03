Pretoria east police precincts’ records mixed bag in latest crime statistics

The Garsfontein policing precinct has emerged as one of the country’s most troubled stations for vehicle theft, ranking fifth nationally out of 1 154 police stations. It is also fourth in Gauteng for theft of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the October to December 2025 crime statistics.

The station recorded a 4.3% increase in vehicle theft during the quarter, cementing its position among South Africa’s leading hotspots for the crime category.

While overall property-related crime in Garsfontein declined by 4.2%, burglary at residential properties increased by 7.8%. Burglaries at non-residential premises rose marginally by one count to 21 cases.

Commercial crime in the precinct increased by 13.6%, placing Garsfontein 18th nationally in that category.

However, no murder cases, cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies or truck hijackings were recorded during the quarter, and common robbery declined slightly.

Brooklyn remains Gauteng’s vehicle theft leader

Despite a notable 37% decrease in theft of motor vehicles and motorcycles, the Brooklyn policing precinct remains Gauteng’s leading station in the category and ranks second nationally, with 138 cases reported during the quarter.

Brooklyn also ranks sixth nationally for other serious crimes.

The precinct serves 28 suburbs, including Brooklyn, Hatfield, Lynnwood North, Alphen Park, Menlyn, Hazelwood, Menlo Park, Nieuw Muckleneuk, Waterkloof and Newlands, a high-density urban area characterised by student accommodation, shopping centres, entertainment hubs and business districts.

Although property-related crime dropped by 24.4% and other serious crimes declined by 5.8%, robbery with aggravating circumstances surged by 79.5%. Burglaries at non-residential premises increased by four counts to 41 cases.

Theft out of or from motor vehicles showed improvement, declining by 22.6%. However, commercial crime rose by 12.3%, while crimes detected as a result of police action decreased sharply by 78.9%.

Boschkop records a major drop in contact crime

The Boschkop policing precinct, covering agricultural smallholdings and farms east of Pretoria, recorded one of the most significant improvements in contact crime.

Contact-related offences dropped by 18.5%, with 145 cases compared to 178 in the previous quarter. Murder cases decreased from five to one, while sexual offences dropped from 11 to seven. Common assault fell by 23%.

Burglaries at residential premises declined by nine counts to 24 cases, while non-residential burglaries remained unchanged at eight cases.

However, commercial crimes rose by 18.1%, and increases were recorded in vehicle theft and theft out of motor vehicles.

Bronkhorstspruit Precinct

Bronkhorstspruit recorded an increase in murder cases, rising by four counts to seven. Carjacking, however, decreased significantly from 23 to 16 cases.

Robberies at residential premises declined from 23 to 16, and robberies at non-residential premises dropped to five cases. Commercial crime decreased sharply by 28.3%.

Theft of motor vehicles or motorcycles rose from three to nine cases during the quarter.

Silverton’s crime rate fluctuates sharply

Silverton remains among the top 30 stations nationally affected by high crime levels and experienced dramatic increases in several categories.

Theft of motor vehicles and motorcycles rose by 57.1%, from 35 to 55 cases year-on-year, while theft out of motor vehicles increased by 24.7%.

Six murders were recorded, an increase of six counts, and attempted murder increased by seven counts. Kidnappings rose from 23 to 33 cases, while carjacking increased by 16 counts.

Although rape cases dropped by seven counts and robberies at residential premises declined by 16 counts, robberies at non-residential premises increased slightly.

Chairperson of the Boschkop CPF Jean Jonker said the statistics reflect what communities are experiencing daily.

“Commercial crime remains a major concern. We are seeing high levels of phishing scams and fraud, particularly through online marketplaces. These crimes are becoming increasingly sophisticated,” he said.

Jonker noted that vehicle theft across Pretoria is largely driven by international demand.

“Certain vehicle models are in high demand abroad, with many stolen vehicles exported to the Middle East and East Africa. This contributes significantly to the increase we are seeing locally.”

He added that co-operation between SAPS and private security companies has led to multiple arrests and improved intelligence gathering.

“The use of tracing and tracking technology is strengthening investigations, and we expect further arrests as collaboration improves.”

Jonker urged residents to remain vigilant, particularly against online scams.

“No legitimate bank will ever ask for your Pin or online banking login details. Criminals create urgency and pose as bank officials to manipulate victims.”

He stressed that community involvement remains crucial.

“Many arrests are made because of information shared by residents. Without the eyes and ears of the community, the fight against crime would be severely limited.”

As eastern Pretoria grapples with persistent vehicle theft and rising commercial crime, the latest figures highlight both progress in certain categories and the growing need for sustained co-operation between law enforcement and communities.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel