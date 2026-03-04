Robbery vehicle intercepted, 5 arrested

Five suspects were arrested on March 2 after a vehicle allegedly linked to a series of street robberies was intercepted in the east of Pretoria.

According to information provided by private security, the CSI Security control room received a complaint about a blue Ford Fiesta reportedly involved in street robberies, including an attempted bag snatching in Waterkloof Ridge.

The CSI Armed Reaction team later located the vehicle in the Lynnwood Glen area.

SAPS Highway Patrol, assisted by private security, joined the operation and the vehicle with five passengers was stopped and searched.

During the search, an additional cellphone reported stolen earlier that morning was recovered.

The suspects and the vehicle were handed over to Garsfontein SAPS for further processing.

Police have since confirmed the arrest of the five suspects in connection with robbery-related offences.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said investigations are ongoing to determine their possible involvement in other incidents in the area.

He confirmed that private security companies had requested help from the Garsfontein SAPS and that the suspects were detained.

