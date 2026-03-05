Calls for tougher action after man beaten to death in Burnett Street

The Hatfield City Improvement District (CID) is calling for stronger intervention after a man was allegedly beaten to death in Burnett Street in Hatfield, with multiple fights recorded during the nightlife scenery.

Police confirmed an incident that took place on March 1.

Police spokesperson Johan van Dyk said the victim was brought to the police station before officers realised the severity of his injuries.

“According to information received, an individual was dropped [off] at the police station and subsequently discovered by police officers. Emergency medical personnel were immediately contacted to render assistance,” said Van Dyk.

He said the individual was declared dead shortly afterwards.

Van Dyk added that upon examination of the scene by police Crime Scene Management experts, it was established that the deceased had sustained multiple stab wounds.

“A murder docket has been opened for investigation, and the investigation is ongoing.”

The fatal incident comes amid growing concerns from the Hatfield CID about crime, public drinking, and lawlessness in the area.

Head of security for the Hatfield CID, Deon van Rensburg, said Burnett Street, which is home to numerous student accommodation establishments, restaurants and nightclubs, is increasingly becoming a crime hotspot.

“The streets are full of students from Thursday until Sunday,” said Van Rensburg.

“It is difficult to drive past Burnett Street on those days as a lot of vehicles are parked on the sidewalks and even on the street.”

He said that after nightclubs close at around 02:00, large groups of patrons remain in the streets, often continuing parties from their vehicles.

“Patrons throw mini parties, playing loud music from their cars. They settle on the streets in camping chairs and cooler boxes and are guilty of public drinking,” he said.

According to Van Rensburg, cellphone snatching, drunken fighting, drunk driving, loud music, public drinking, and other forms of disorderly behaviour have become common in the area.

The CID said it has been working with police to combat crime and maintain safety in the area, but believes stronger enforcement is needed.

Van Rensburg also pointed to the dangers faced by security personnel.

“Our officer was beaten in Prospect Street on February 12,” he said.

The officer remains in hospital after suffering three skull fractures. An emergency operation had to be performed to drain blood in his brain.

Residents living near the nightlife strip have also expressed frustration with ongoing noise and disorder.

Van Rensburg said patrons often move onto sidewalks after clubs close, continuing to drink and play loud music from their vehicles well into the early hours of the morning.

