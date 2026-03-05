Transformer fire plunges Eldoraigne into darkness

Large parts of Eldoraigne were left without electricity in the early hours of Thursday morning after a transformer in the suburb caught fire.

Ward councillor Cindy Billson said the fire broke out at around 01:00 at the transformer located at 30 Edwards Road.

She explained that the cause of the fire is currently unknown, but the blaze resulted in a significant power outage affecting much of the area.

“The power outage has left the majority of Eldoraigne, about 70%, without electricity,” she said.

According to Billson, the fire did not spread beyond the electrical infrastructure, and no properties were damaged during the incident.

“No homes or buildings were affected by the fire, only the transformer,” she confirmed.

Emergency services from the Tshwane municipality responded to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze at about 02:00.

Billson added that, as of Thursday morning, technicians were dispatched to investigate the matter.

“I am waiting for feedback from the city on how they plan to resolve the issue,” she said.

She said she will continue following up with the municipality and provide residents with updates as soon as more information becomes available.

Rekord has reached out to the Tshwane metro regarding the incident and is still awaiting feedback.

