Police call for help in finding murderer of Hammanskraal resident (27)

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man from Marokolong, Hammanskraal.

The body of Tshepang Phokobye was found with a gunshot wound near the roadside at Dacman Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Phokobye was described by his family and police as being openly homosexual.

A family member, Lerato Baloyi, said the family only became aware of the incident when pictures of his body began circulating online.

“We found out about his death on the internet. By the time we got to the scene, the forensics had already taken his body,” said Baloyi.

According to the family, Phokobye had left his home on Saturday to attend a ceremony.

He was last seen by a friend who told the family that they parted ways at Pienaars River Garage.

Hours later, Phokobye was found dead.

Anyone with information can contact Francinah Kwakwa at 082 370 7138 and Lerato Baloyi at 066 593 8327.

Police spokesperson Johan van Dyk has confirmed that a murder case has been opened and urged anyone with information to reach out to the police to aid the investigation.

“According to information from the community, Tshepang was openly gay and known in the area.”

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear and no suspects have been identified yet.

