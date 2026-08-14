Toddler suffers severe burns in fire at Pretoria crèche

Pretoria mother is demanding answers after her 20-month-old son suffered severe burn injuries in a fire at a crèche in Eersterust.

Warning: Article contains graphic images

Little Keandro Hannie was seriously injured at the Jumpstart crèche on Wednesday, August 5.

His mother, Leandre Hannie, told Rekord that her son sustained severe burns to his face, head and body and remains in hospital recovering.

According to information provided to Rekord, Keandro was allegedly inside a bedroom on the premises with two older children when the fire started.

It is alleged that the children had been playing with matches when the room caught alight.

The exact circumstances leading up to the fire remain under investigation by police. It is believed the two older children managed to get out of the room while Keandro remained behind and was caught in the fire.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department confirmed that firefighters were called to the property shortly after 16:00 on August 5.

“The City of Tshwane Emergency Services received the structural fire call after 4 pm on August 5, 2026. Crews arrived on scene and found the one bedroom affected by fire already extinguished,” the department said.

It is believed the owner of the crèche took Keandro to a nearby clinic following the incident. He was subsequently admitted to hospital for treatment.

Hannie described the ordeal her young son has endured since the fire as devastating.

“My child has been in excruciating pain,” she told Rekord.

She said she was furious about how the incident had been handled and claimed the crèche had done little to support the family or even enquire about Keandro’s condition following the fire.

Hannie now wants answers about what happened in the period leading up to the blaze.

Among her concerns are allegations that the children were left unsupervised, that they gained access to matches, and that they may have been alone for some time before the fire was discovered.

She also wants clarity on whether the crèche has the necessary registration, approvals and documentation to operate as an early childhood development facility.

Hannie confirmed that she has formally opened a case with the police and provided Rekord with the case number.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed that police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The mother of a 20 month old baby dropped the baby at a daycare center in Eersterust as she had to go to work.

“At about 15H30, she was contacted by family that her son burned at the daycare center. The investigation continues. No suspects have been arrested at the moment.”

Despite what happened, the crèche has since reopened and continues to care for children.

Rekord has not independently confirmed the facility’s current registration or compliance status.

Rekord has been attempting to contact Jumpstart owner Judith Louw since August 12 to obtain her version of events and responses to the allegations.

Detailed questions were also sent to Louw regarding the supervision of the children, how the fire started, the facility’s registration and fire-safety compliance, what assistance was provided to Keandro and whether any changes were implemented before the crèche reopened.

No response had been received at the time of publication.

For Hannie, her son’s recovery remains the immediate priority. Still, she said she wants accountability and a full explanation of how a child so young could have sustained such serious injuries while at the facility.

Keandro remains in hospital recovering from his injuries.

Rekord will update the article should a comment be received from the crèche.

Also read: Electrocuted at Planet Fitness: Pretoria man finally discharged after month in hospital

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