Sponsor a kennel with the SPCA

Residents are encouraged support the capital’s four-legged friends by sponsoring a kennel with the Tshwane SPCA.

Entering its 116th year, the Tshwane SPCA covers the largest metro in the country, spanning from Pretoria to Brits, Bela-Bela, Bronkhorstspruit to the border of Midrand, which is about 6 400 square kilometres.

Their branch in Waltloo has 250 kennels for dogs and cats, while the Centurion branch has 160 kennels, the SPCA believe it is in the best interest of the animals to each have their own kennel. This assists in providing a safe environment while awaiting adoption.

Separate kennel space is also very important for disease/outbreak control, and it ensures that each animal eats its own bowl of food and is able sleep comfortably.

Jeanine Greatorex, Director and Chairperson of Tshwane SPCA, says that community support is always needed, encouraged and appreciated, as the non-profit does not receive government assistance.

“Tshwane SPCA’s challenges will always be finance, as we are not funded by the government or local municipality. We solely rely on the public’s donations, whether it is monetary or services rendered, relating to or contributing to the functioning of our organisation.

“With your donations, we pay our expenses: kennel food, medication, fuel, vehicle expenses, rent, utilities, salaries, and day-to-day expenses. Kennel sponsors also bring relief to our organisation as these contributions assist us to cover the costs of kennel maintenance,” Greatorex says.

The Tshwane SPCA has fully functional clinics at each of its branches, and they have confirmed that their full-time veterinarian will join the Tshwane SPCA family from March 2.

Greatorex says this enables them to provide a much-needed service to the public and optimal medical attention to the animals in their care.

The SPCA offers dignified and affordable cremation services for your pets, including the option of ashes to be returned in a variety of beautiful keepsakes.

Tshwane SPCA offers medical care to the animals within the jurisdiction, affordable boarding kennels for cats and dogs at Waltloo and Centurion branches throughout the year.

Front shops at its branches have also expanded, offering quality dog food, pet accessories ranging from cat toys to doggie life jackets, and stocks of de-wormer, tick and flea treatment and other goodies for your beloved pets.

Tshwane SPCA has charity shops at both branches, and welcomes any donations as they help the organisation tremendously.

“All our animals are kept in separate kennels for disease control and to evaluate each animal independently.

Socialising happens in our exercise runs. It is there that we will test them for suitability with other dogs, cats and humans. We need to be 100% sure that when we adopt an animal out, there will be no issues,” says Vice Chairperson and Director, Adele Volschenk.

“No animal is judged while it is confined to a kennel.

The last thing we want is for you to return that animal. Our animals must be part of the family,” Volschenk says.

“So, if you can, please assist us with a monthly contribution and help us to help our animals and staff. You are their last hope for a better future, as we only want to do the best for all the animals in our care. We are all they have, and they rely on us to do the best for them,” she says.

The Tshwane SPCA looks forward to hosting big fundraisers for 2026, collaborating with several companies.

“A huge shout out to Kenny and his team from Bossa Castle Walk for displaying our animals up for adoption on their in-store screens and for organising yet another Golf Day after we had a very successful golf day in 2025.

“Rescue Roast has also joined hands with us, and their aromatic coffee range is on sale at both our branches and available to purchase online. Other new ventures also include joining forces with Moeggesukkel Reconciliation NPC, where there will be bi-directional support to both organisations,” Greatorex says.

For all animal cruelty, neglected and lost animals, please report it to the Tshwane SPCA at 012 803 5219 (Waltloo) or 012 664 5644 (Centurion) or after-hour emergency numbers – 083 453 3863 (Waltloo) or 082 807 5671 (Centurion).

To subscribe to our newsletter, please email newsletter@spcapta.org.za.

Link to Sponsor a Kennel www.spcapta.org.za

Tshwane SPCA, FNB Cheque 56160007452

Facebook: Tshwane SPCA/Tshwane SPCA adoptions

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