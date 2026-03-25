Venomous black mamba bite lands elderly snake catcher in ICU

An elderly snake catcher is in intensive care after being bitten by a highly venomous black mamba while responding to a call‑out north of Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon.

Best Care Emergency Medical Service spokesperson and paramedic Xander Loubser, who attended the patient at the scene, said the incident was reported at about 12:15.

The 60‑year‑old was called to a horse stall in Rynoue, towards Roodeplaat Dam.

The reptile was initially thought to be a spotted cobra, but was later identified as a black mamba. While attempting to capture the snake safely, the man was bitten on the arm.

The snake bite.

Image: Supplied.

Despite the bite, he continued working with his daughter, with whom he regularly operates, and together they secured the snake in a container.

They then returned to their home in Pretoria East and activated emergency services.

On arrival, paramedics found the patient showing signs of envenomation. Loubser said he was weak and exhibiting symptoms consistent with envenoming.

A tourniquet had already been applied by a Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services first responder, an intervention Loubser praised for providing early care.

Because the patient required urgent intervention, the medical team proceeded with advanced treatment.

“The man was medically sedated and placed on a mechanical ventilator to assist with breathing,” Loubser said.

The advanced life‑support and cardiac unit was first on scene and immediately initiated critical care. Specialised equipment, including a transport ventilator, helped to stabilise the patient before and during transfer.

He was transported as a priority to Unitas Hospital, where an emergency team was on standby for advanced critical care.

Anti‑venom was administered at the hospital and the man was admitted to the intensive care unit.

“We wish the patient a speedy recovery and extend our gratitude to all responding teams and organisations involved,” Loubser added.

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