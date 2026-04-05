Crown with a purpose for Pretoria teen

A rising youth leader, Lesedi Makgae, was crowned Miss Teen Gauteng 2025/26 over the weekend.

The 18-year-old is currently a matric learner at Maragon Mooikloof, and is already stepping boldly into leadership and service.

She is using her title to champion dignity, confidence, and opportunity for young people across South Africa.

Lesedi Makgae from Pretoria east crowned Miss Teen Gauteng 2025/2026.

Makgae represented Pretoria and managed to overcome other contestants to clinch the title, driven by a passion to uplift young people and restore dignity within communities across South Africa.

Makgae told Rekord she is currently completing her matric year, balancing academic excellence with a growing commitment to youth advocacy, modelling, and public leadership.

Her crowning on March 21 at Victory Theatre Johannesburg marked not only a personal milestone, but also the beginning of a mission to make meaningful change in the lives of teenagers.

She said she is deeply committed to addressing period poverty and youth well-being.

Makgae actively supports initiatives that provide hygiene packages to young girls, helping ensure they do not miss opportunities because of limited access to necessities.

She also serves as a proud ambassador for Cupcakes of Hope, contributing to initiatives that bring encouragement and hope to children and families facing serious health challenges.

Makgae said she aims to restore confidence among young people and create equal opportunities for teenagers to grow, lead and thrive.

She is passionate about creating safe spaces where youth feel seen, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential.

Beyond community work, she enjoys fashion, fitness, and public speaking, and she continues to use her platform to inspire other young girls to believe in their worth and purpose.

Looking ahead, she plans to study Law or Psychology at the University of Pretoria in 2027, with the long-term vision of establishing a non-profit organisation focused on youth empowerment and development.

As the reigning Miss Teen Gauteng, Makgae represents a new generation of leadership, one rooted in compassion, service, and the belief that young people have the power to shape a better future.

Lesedi Makgae from Pretoria east crowned Miss Teen Gauteng 2025/2026.

Her message to the youth who feel unseen, unheard or uncertain about their future is that life is not always easy.

“There are days when the weight of your circumstances feels too heavy, when your dreams seem too far, and when it feels like no one truly understands what you are going through,” she said.

“Your story does not end with your struggles. In fact, your struggles are shaping you into someone stronger, wiser, and more resilient.”

She further advised not to allow your background, your pain or your current situation to convince you that you are not enough.

“You are enough. You have always been enough. The world needs your voice, your ideas, and your light.

There will be moments where you feel like giving up, but please don’t. Keep going. Keep believing.”

She concluded by saying the youth should not give up. “The future is not something we wait for, but something we create.”

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