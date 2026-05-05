Celebrate life’s special moments surrounded by the beautiful backdrop of nature in the Pretoria National Botanical Gardens

This is the ideal venue to enjoy a sumptuous meal served with a freshly brewed cup of coffee or tea, alcoholic* and non-alcoholic drinks.

This licensed* outlet serves a wide range of spirits, wines, and beer.

Whatever your choice, Milkplum Café is a prime spot for a romantic get-together or a family reunion.

Nestled among indigenous trees with the tranquil sounds of a waterfall, all in a beautiful botanical garden setting, Milkplum Café is a fabulous backdrop for celebrating life and lovely for photoshoots, asking that important question and making lasting memories.

With easy access from all directions and free parking, a stroll through the garden makes this venue sought after for individuals and groups alike. All visitors get a sensory overload with abundant birdlife and small animals. Added to that, there’s a great variety of food options including an à-la-carte menu. Can’t ask for much more!

Functions can be booked and planned with the help of experienced function coordinators. The Coucal Function Facility which is open for function , seats up to 170 guests. The outdoor option is available and can accommodate up to 300 guests. Smaller groups can have their celebrations in the Weaver Function Facility (max 50). For after hours events contact management.

Milkplum Cafe is known for delicious food, chilled drinks and excellent service. Visit the venue and come see for yourself.

We are open seven days a week from: 08H00 – 17H00 as well as for a functions, events and after hour functions.

Bookings essential milkplum@milkplumcafe.co.za / 066 472 7340

Email: milkplum@milkplumcafe.co.za

Phone: 066 472 7340

Located at Pretoria National Botanical Garden, Cussonia Ave, Brummeria

www.milkplumcafe.co.za

Fully licensed, generator, free Wi-Fi and secure parking.