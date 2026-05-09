Police arrest 6 respraying stolen truck during late-night Cullinan raid

Six people were arrested while painting a suspected stolen truck in Cullinan on Thursday night, 7 May.

Police patrolling the area at about 23:00 received a tip that a truck had been stolen from Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal.

Tshwane District SAPS spokesperson Johan van Dyk said officers acted on the information and went to a site in Cullinan.

“While keeping the premises under surveillance, police observed seven male suspects allegedly respraying a truck on the property,” van Dyk said. “Six suspects were successfully apprehended, while one suspect managed to evade arrest,” he said, adding that a white truck was recovered at the scene.

Police recovered a jamming device and cellphones from the suspects. Photo supplied.

“Preliminary investigations conducted at the scene positively linked the vehicle to the Newcastle case,” he continued.

Police also recovered several items believed to be associated with criminal activity, including three mobile phones and a military-grade signal jammer.

The suspects are expected to face charges of possession of suspected stolen goods. Ongoing investigations will determine whether they are linked to other criminal activity.

The arrests form part of broader crime-prevention initiatives by police in the Tshwane District aimed at tackling vehicle-related crime and other suspected illegal activities.

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