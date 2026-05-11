Residents welcome park clean-up efforts in Pretoria North

Residents in Pretoria North have welcomed ongoing clean-up and grass-cutting operations at Emily Hobhouse Park in Wolmer and Jopie Fourie Park, praising the efforts as an important step towards improving safety, cleanliness, and community pride ahead of the winter season.

The maintenance work, which included grass cutting, cleaning operations, and the removal of illegal dumping, has drawn positive reactions from residents who said public spaces in the area have often been neglected recently.

Metro teams clean the parks in Pretoria North. Photo: Supplied

Ward 2 Councillor Meyer said the parks play an important role in the community and should remain safe and accessible for residents of all ages.

“As Councillor of Ward 2, I believe our parks are the heart of our community. Places like Emily Hobhouse Park and Jopie Fourie Park must be clean, safe, and well-maintained for our families, children, and elderly residents to enjoy,” he said.

He explained that winter often brings additional challenges, including concerns about illegal dumping, vandalism, criminal activity, and illegal occupants using parks as shelter during the colder months.

“Especially during winter, neglected parks can quickly become unsafe and attract illegal dumping, criminal activity, and vandalism.

“A clean park creates pride in the community and shows that Ward 2 cares about its environment and its people,” added Meyer.

The councillor acknowledged that homelessness and illegal occupation remain sensitive issues, particularly during winter, but stressed that public safety must also be protected.

“This is a difficult issue that needs both compassion and responsibility. We understand that some people are struggling, especially during the colder winter months, but we also have a responsibility to keep our parks safe for residents and children.”

Neglected parks can quickly become unsafe and attract illegal dumping. Photo: Supplied



According to Meyer, the ward is working closely with law enforcement, community structures, and relevant social support services to address the matter responsibly.

“Our parks cannot become unsafe areas, but we also believe people must be treated with dignity and respect,” he said.

Meyer also believes that visible maintenance and community activity in public spaces help discourage crime and illegal dumping.

“When an area looks neglected, criminals and illegal dumpers see it as an opportunity. But when residents see workers, volunteers, and community leaders actively maintaining spaces, it sends a strong message that Ward 2 stands together and will not allow public areas to fall apart,” he said.

Resident Deano du Preez welcomed the initiative, saying cleaner parks are especially important during winter when overgrown grass and neglected areas can become dangerous.

“Winter is a time when people stay indoors more, and neglected parks can quickly attract dumping and criminal activity.

“Seeing the grass being cut and parks cleaned gives residents peace of mind and makes the area look cared for again,” he said.

Another resident, Ashely Van Rooyen, said many community members have been worried about the possibility of illegal occupants moving into Emily Hobhouse Park during winter.

“We understand that people are struggling, but residents are also concerned about safety, especially for children using the park.

“It is important that the community and the councillor continue monitoring the situation while also helping people in need where possible,” he said.

Meyer encouraged residents, schools, churches, businesses, and community groups to work together to protect public spaces and report issues affecting the community.

“My message to residents is to take pride in Ward 2. Report problems, join clean-up projects, protect public spaces, and work with us,” he said.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites:Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitteror Instagramor TikTokor WhatsApp Channel