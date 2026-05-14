First learners adopt alma mater during reunion

The Class of 1984, known as the Aldi Jare, held their first official reunion and fun walk event on May 1, at Rethabile Secondary School (now known as Stanza Bopape Secondary School).

Former learner, Ivy Motsepe, said Rethabile Secondary School was established in Mamelodi during the era of apartheid in 1984.

“We formed a group called Aldi Jare in 2024, consisting of 50 members, who officially started the school, coming from different lower and higher primary schools in Mamelodi East.”

The fun walk was to catch up with old school friends, but also to meet and acknowledge their old teachers and principal, as well as to see their old classrooms.

The members have grown into different professions, from teachers, nurses, police officers, to lawyers, social workers, and businesspeople.

The fun walk started at Tshepo’s Place, a business run by a former learner.

“Without them, we could not have made it in life. We are what we are because of them.

“We wanted to motivate the present learners of Stanza Bopape secondary school and tell them about the history of the school,” said Motsepe.

Former learner, Peter Ndabe Mashigwane, said Rethabile has a good history and is one of the first double-storey schools in Mamelodi.

Mashigwane recalled that the school slaughtered a cow for the learners’ good performance.

“This is not just a group reunion of formers, the group was formed to help each other and support each other, discuss social issues and support each other’s businesses.”

Patrick Chiloane said they are still searching for other old learners.

The group decided to adopt the school.

“Since the fun walk is an annual event, we are planning to turn it into a fundraising event to help assist the school.”

Anyone who wants to contact the Aldi Jare group may contact Chiloane on 060 823 2301

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel