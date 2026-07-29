Boschkop man faces murder charge after allegedly infecting girlfriend with HIV

A 47-year-old man from Boschkop in the east of Pretoria appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on an attempted murder charge after allegedly infecting his 38-year-old girlfriend with HIV.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, it is alleged that the accused and the complainant were in a relationship between October 2025 and June of this year.

“During this period, the accused allegedly misrepresented his HIV status to the complainant, informing her that he was HIV negative.”

Mahanjana said it is alleged that on June 25, the complainant discovered antiretroviral (ARV) medication in the accused’s bag and confronted him about it.

“The accused allegedly admitted that he was HIV positive and informed her that he had intentionally infected her because he did not want her to be with another person,” she said.

She added that the complainant underwent an HIV test at a medical facility and was informed that she had tested positive on June 26.

“The following day, she reported the matter to the police. The accused was subsequently arrested on the same day at their place of residence.”

According to Mahanjana, the matter was postponed to August 3 for bail.

The accused remains in custody.

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