Laid-back market abuzz with attendees

Pierre van Ryneveld Geloofsfamilie’s Night Market was abuzz as thousands of Pretorians flocked there for some delicious food and to support local products.

One of the organisers, Johan van Vuuren, says the market is aimed at bringing residents of Pretoria together to have fun.

“The market is gaining popularity fast since it’s the second annual night market,” says Van Vuuren.

He says this year, they have registered 74 stalls offering everything from food to local products.

Van Vuuren says there was a kiddies’ corner to keep children safe and three live bands performing from 16:00 to 21:00, keeping attendees on their feet.

The Wednesday before the night market usually holds the Night Run and it has become quite a big event, drawing a lot of people who always come back to attend.

Fred Kruger, who attended the night market, says: “You can buy anything at the market, from books to leather products, arts and crafts, clothes and handbags.”

Kruger added that the market is about growing and supporting each other’s business.

“If you come here, you shouldn’t rush; the whole idea of the night market is laid-back with an unbeatable community vibe.”

Lungelo Moyo

Hessie Frauenstein and Wimpie Franciz

California Maake, Ntswaki Mashatola and Ntsoaki Molai

Celeste Tucker and Joyful Nyika

pic 10 L

Title: Amanda Campher and Olga Basson.

Caption 10: Amanda Campher and Olga Basson

Description: Amanda Campher and Olga Basson. Carla Goosen, Johan van Vuuren and Chanel Labuschagne

Lara and Wilma Scholtz

Dewald Swart, Adele Marais, Rosie Tromp and Talitha Broos

Nelvan band group with Ruan, Meirin and Matt.



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