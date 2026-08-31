Learners’ handiwork proudly displayed at market

Market@Magalies is a five-day fundraising event for Magalies Special School, which has drawn hundreds of market-goers.

It is currently taking place at Magalies Special School in Rietfontein from Friday, August 28, to Tuesday, September 1.

June Cloete, a teacher at the school, says the market is a major annual project that raises funds to support the school’s tailored education and training programmes for learners with special needs.

Cloete says they sell student-made products created in the school’s workshops, including steelwork, woodwork, and custom upholstery.

Anri Coetser and Eddie Clark from Magalies Special School.

Marlize du Preez and Fanie Vorster

Poppy Mgidi, Lucy Mukwevho, Mascot and Malose Kekana.

Witness Dikgale and Rorisang Mohale



The market started a couple of years ago, growing each year with more people attending.

There is a lot to enjoy, from food stalls and coffee to their signature tea garden, featuring their famous homemade cheesecake.

Cloete shares that local exhibitors also took part in the market, including community groups and craft vendors, showcasing their clothing, gifts, and décor.

She adds that the market has become a platform for small businesses to exhibit mostly locally manufactured goods.

Some community members also came wearing their Springbok jerseys in support of the Springbok boys playing against New Zealand.

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